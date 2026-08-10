'Just a silly little slang': Guru Randhawa reacts to criticisms on his latest song, asks fans to 'calm down'

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and rapper Guru Randhawa has been in the spotlight for the past few days after he released his new song, Fine Shyt. While the upbeat tune was loved by fans, a section of the internet trolled the singer for its lyrics. Memes have flooded social media ever since, and multiple Reddit threads have emerged on the song lyrics. Randhawa has now subtly reacted to the same amid the growing conversations.

Guru Randhawa reacts to trolls on 'Fine Shyt'

A section of users took to social media and commented that they have been listening to Fine Shyt on repeat and can't get the lyrics and tune out of their mind, even if they wanted to. Soon after, the rapper-singer posted the song on Instagram and penned, "Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang... calm down calm down calm down fam (sic)." Take a look:

The video of Fine Shyt takes place inside an office setting. Before the video starts, a disclaimer pops up on the black screen: "As always All artists in this video are above 18, including me. This video is a work of fiction, camp, and satire. Highly advise you don't try this at your actual 9-to-5 unless you want to be permanently banned from the office by HR. No corporate policies were harmed." Here is the video of Fine Shyt:

Guru Randhawa recently visited the Golden Temple

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa was recently seen visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he offered prayers. While he did not directly address the criticism around his song, his post carried a message about faith, strength and staying resilient during difficult times.

Sharing a picture from the Golden Temple, Randhawa posted a note in Punjabi. Translated into English, it read: “Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."

Fine Shyt is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yashvi Desai, with lyrics by Guru Randhawa and Gurjit Gill. The music video also features Ruhee Dosani, Divinity Bisht, Arshia Sinha, Raema Grover, Darlene Laura and Mehar Kaur alongside Randhawa.

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