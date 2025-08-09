Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth starrer’s tickets will be available today | Deets Inside The makers of the film 'Coolie' have announced that the advance ticket booking window for the North India shows will be made available from today. Check timings here.

New Delhi:

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Coolie' is all set to create a storm at the box office, with advance bookings opening a week before its release on August 9, 2025. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release will be able to book their tickets through the respective platforms. The film will be released worldwide on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independance Day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller film 'Coolie' has been in the news lately since its trailer announcement. For the unversed, the makers of the film dropped the official trailer of Rajinikanth's starrer on August 2, 2025, in a grand event in Chennai.

Sun Pictures on Saturday took to the official Instagram handle to share the details regarding the North India booking of the film. Fans of the Rajinikanth can book their tickets from BookMyShow platform from 9 pm onwards. The caption of the post reads, "#CoolieThePowerHouse bookings open across North India today, 9 PM onwards #CoolieThePowerHouse releasing worldwide August 14th."

Check the post below:

Coolie vs War 2

The action thriller film 'Coolie', which is set to be released on August 14, will see the box office clash with Ayan Mukerji's spy-thriller 'War 2'. There will be a tough competiton between these two films as both the films features prominent actors. Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander composed the music of the film Coolie. While the music of War 2 is composed by Ankit Balhara, Pritam Chakraborty and Sanchit Balhara.

Talking about Coolie's cast, besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, in the key roles and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the cameo appearance. However, on the other hand, 'War 2' features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

