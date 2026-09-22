Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji's mother, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. Several prominent names from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and others, arrived at the funeral to offer their condolences.

The news of her demise was confirmed by the Aditya Chopra's production banner Yash Raj Films. The family has requested privacy as they grieve the loss. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, others arrive to pay their last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother's funeral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among those who arrived to pay their respects. Karan Johar also visited the family and offered his condolences. Other celebrities and industry colleagues were seen arriving at the Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Aproorva Mehta, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present at the funeral of Rani Mukerji's mother's funeral.

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Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji's mother dies at 75: Her family, career and life