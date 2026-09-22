Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji's mother dies at 75: Her family, career and life

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films, which also requested privacy during this difficult time. Krishna had been a constant source of support for Rani and remained closely involved in her life and career. However, further details about her death are awaited.

The official statement issued by YRF read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Who was Krishna Mukerji?

For the unversed, Krishna Mukerji was also a playback singer. She lent her voice to "Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja” from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. However, she mostly stayed away from the limelight and was rarely seen in public. She would occasionally be spotted during the Mukerji family's Durga Puja celebrations and at other important family gatherings.

Krishna Mukerji's connection to Kajol

Krishna Mukerji was also related to Kajol by marriage. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who was the first cousin of Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee, making Krishna Kajol's aunt-in-law. Furthermore, Kajol's mother, Tanuja, and the late Krishna Mukerji were sisters-in-law by marriage.

About Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is one of the most recognised actresses in Hindi cinema and has delivered several memorable performances throughout her career. She made her acting debut with the Bengali film Biyer Phool in 1996, followed by her Bollywood debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1997.

Over the years, Rani has been part of various popular films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Black and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, among others. Her performances have earned her numerous accolades, including the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the 2023 film also featured Jim Sarbh in a key role.

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Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75