Dhadak 2 OTT release: Know streaming details of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's romantic drama

The second instalment of the 2018 film 'Dhadak', titled 'Dhadak 2', hit the big screens on August 1, 2025. Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's starrer witnessed a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's action comedy film 'Son of Sardaar 2'. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film didn't do wonders at the box office as its total collection stands at Rs 18.03 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The romantic drama film has been facing tough competition from films like 'Saiyaara' and 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which are also running in the cinema. It must be noted that the film will be released on an OTT streaming platform after its theatrical run. Read further to know the expected date and platform details of Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 OTT release date

According to Pinkvilla, the theatrical version of the film revealed that it will be made available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix. Talking about its release date, there's no official confirmation regarding this yet. However, it is expected that the film will follow the usual pattern, where films arrive on streaming services within 6 to 8 weeks of their theatrical release. Based on this timeline, the film is expected to make its digital debut between September 12 and September 26, 2025.

About the movie 'Dhadak 2'

For the unversed, the film 'Dhadak 2' is a remake of the Tamil-language film 'Pariyerum Perumal'. The film revolves around the story of Nilesh and Vidhi, who fall in love with each other. The story showcases the caste-based love story between the two.

Dhadak 2 cast

Besides Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film features Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Anubha Fatehpuria, Vipin Sharma, and Deeksha Joshi in the key roles. Moreover, the film 'Dhadak 2' is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

