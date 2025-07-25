War 2 trailer is out: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR set screens on fire | WATCH The wait is over—War 2 trailer is finally out! Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara shine in this high-octane action teaser. Fans are going wild online already.

New Delhi:

The trailer of one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, 'War 2', has been released by the makers on Friday, July 25, 2025. Ayan Mukerji's directorial features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and South superstar Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The action crime thriller film 'War 2' is the second part of the 2019 film 'War' and is slated to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, one day before India's Independence Day. It must be noted that this film will see a box office clash with South superstar Rajinikanth's starrer 'Coolie'.

War 2 trailer is out now: Watch the full video here

The 2-minute and 35-second trailer of 'War 2' has created a stir on the internet among fans of this franchise. The trailer starts with a voiceover which can be heard as "I solemnly vow, to sacrifice my name, my identity and family to become a shadow. A nameless, faceless shadow." The official trailer, released at around 10:35 am, is indeed packed with high-octane stunt sequences and drama as expected from the YRF Spy Universe.

In this trailer, Kiara Advani is also seen in a new avatar, and the trailer showcases a glimpse of her fight scenes with Hrithik Roshan, which look very promising to see. On the other hand, Jr NTR made it clear that he wants to be something no one has ever dared to be. He says, "I am no longer human. Only a weapon. A weapon to destroy or to be destroyed myself."

War 2 Trailer

Fan reactions pour in after War 2 trailer release

Social media users have expressed their excitement regarding this trailer in the comment section. The trailer, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of YRF Films, has garnered over 1 crore views ever since it was posted. One user commented, "NTR & HR NAILED IT." Another user added, "Loved how the went for an emotional arc in the trailer. Highly Excited."

When is War 2 releasing in theatres?

The most anticipated spy thriller film 'War 2' will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages on August 14, 2025. The music of this film is composed by Pritam and is written by Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, and Abbas Tyrewala.

