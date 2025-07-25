Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 1 Box Office: Rs 44.2 crore and counting Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu roars at the box office with a Rs 44.2 crore Day 1 haul. Here’s how the epic saga performed across regions and languages.

New Delhi:

Renowned actor Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's current Deputy CM, and Bobby Deol's most anticipated film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', hit the silver screens this week. The action epic period drama film performed very well at the Indian box office, which was also expected from Pawan Kalyan's movie on its opening day. While its worldwide pre-sales collection scored near Rs 50 crore for the first day. Read further to know its day 1 collection here.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' features Pawan Kalyan, veteran actor Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Dalip Tahil, and others in the lead roles.

Pawan Kalyan’s star power delivers a strong opening

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which was released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages, scored near Rs 50 crore worldwide pre-sales for the first day. The opening day of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in terms of worldwide box office numbers was good, as it became the second-highest ever for a Telugu film, after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, to receive this response from the viewers.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 1 collection

The action epic period drama film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' had a good start at the box office despite its mid-week release. For those who may not know, the film hit screens on Thursday with paid premieres held on Wednesday evening.

The film earned Rs 12.7 crore on its opening day and managed to collect Rs 31.50 crore on its first day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. At present, the total box office collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the Indian box office stands at Rs 44.20 crore.

Language-wise earnings and occupancy report

In terms of overall occupancy rate, the movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1 Sword vs Spirit' witnessed an overall 57.39% Telugu occupancy on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The highest occupancy of 63.52% was recorded in the morning shows, followed by 62.01% in the night shows, 58.12% in the evening and 45.89% in the afternoon shows.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films after Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Talking about his work front, Pawan Kalyan, best known for his work in films like 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Jalsa', will be next seen in 'They Call Him OG', alongside Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shatrughan Kumar and others. He is also a part of Harish Shankar's action comedy drama 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', where he will be seen playing the role of 'Bhagat Singh', co-starring Raashi Khanna and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

