Farah Khan to Preity Zinta, Bollywood mothers who opted for IVF

World Embryologist Day is celebrated annually on July 25 to commemorate the birth of Louise Brown, the first baby born through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), in 1978. On this occasion, let's take a look at some Bollywood celebrities who chose IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) to embrace motherhood and inspired many with their courage.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan, the famous director and choreographer, became a mother to triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya, in 2008 at the age of 43 through IVF. For those who may not know, Farah Khan married filmmaker Shirish Kunder in 2004; however, after failed attempts to have a baby naturally for two years, the duo opted for IVF treatment.

Lisa Ray

According to details available on the official website of Indira IVF, Canadian actress Lisa Ray, who has featured in films like 'Kasoor', 'Water', 'Ishq Forever' and others, opted for IVF treatment and welcomed her twins in her mid-40s.

Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta opted for IVF treatment and welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, in 2021 with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The actress married Gene Goodenough in 2016 at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Not only these, celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, filmmaker Kiran Rao, and others are openly talking about IVF or surrogacy, the topic is slowly losing its taboo in Indian society.

