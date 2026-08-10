End to Parliament standoff? Rijiju says govt open to debate on students' protest, Amit Shah to respond

New Delhi:

In an attempt to end the impasse in the Parliament as the last week of Monsoon Session began Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the Centre is ready for a discussion over issues concerning the students and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is willing to respond.

Briefing the media at the Parliament complex, Rijiju said the government has made an offer for a "full and detailed discussion", but the opposition must allow the House to function. He said the opposition must listen to Shah's response in the Parliament and participate in the discussion.

"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," the union minister said.

"My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion," he added.

The opposition has repeatedly targeted the government over Shah's absence from the Parliament, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the union home minister's absence proves that he was responsible for the July 20 violence when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters organised their 'Chalo Sansad' march.

In yet another X (formerly Twitter) post earlier in the day, the former Congress president said the incident tarnished the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it could not be rebuilt, adding that the latter has now activated his "propaganda machinery" for this. Gandhi also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored independent probe into the violence.

The entire INDIA bloc has backed Gandhi over this, disrupting the Parliament's proceedings repeatedly. Earlier in the day, the opposition MPs, who were carrying placards, staged a protest in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against Shah.

Later, Gandhi's sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deadlock in the Parliament will continue unless Shah responds, which was reiterated by other opposition leaders as well.

The Parliament Monsoon Session concludes on August 13.

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