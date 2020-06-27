Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Yash Raj's casting director Shanoo Sharma interrogated

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the much-loved actors in the industry. He was known for his films MD Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kedarnath, Kai Po Che and others. Other than his stellar acting skills, his infectious smile and otherworldly charm used to bring happiness all around him. On June 14, Sushant left the world in shock when he was found dead at his Bandra apartment. He was battling depression and police found medical prescriptions and medicines in his room. His family believes that the actor cannot commit suicide as he was full of life. The investigation is underway to find the reason behind his drastic step.

Mumbai Police has been gathering information about Sushant Singh Rajput by delving deep into his personal and professional life from 2007 to 2020 to know how his behavior changed over the years. Police have interrogated more than 25 people till date including his father, sisters, close friends and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Shanoo Sharma called for interrogation

Yash Raj's casting director Shanoo Sharma was called for interrogation on June 27. She had worked with Sushant when he starred in films like Shudh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. The actor signed a three-film deal with the production house. The third film was supposed to Shekhar Kapur directorial Paani, but reportedly Yash Raj dropped the project.

Sushant Singh Rajput Family Statement

Image Source : MEDIA RELEASE Sushant Singh Rajput family statement

Family friend Nilotpal urges Police to interrogate Sandip Ssingh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Nilotpal wrote a letter to Mumbai Police requesting an investigation of Sandip Ssingh over actor's deleted Instagram posts. He alleged that Ssingh is making statements when the investigation is still going on. Nilotpal has requested the Police to have Sandip's phone forensic checked to find out if he has tampered with Sushant's social media accounts. He has also urged to check Sandip's call records after Sushant's death.

Roopa Ganguly alleges evidence tampered

Veteran actress and politician Roopa Ganguly in a video alleged that someone has operated Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account and deleted posts. She said, "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now? When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?"

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

Aashish Singh and Sandip Ssingh Interrogated

Aashish Singh, who was the former VP of YRF informed that the actor's contract ended five years back. He was called for interrogation on June 26 over Sushant's contract with Yash Raj.

Mumbai Police previously sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him. "Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case," an official told PTI. Further, the official said, "Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor."

Sushant's close friend Sandip Ssingh was also called to record his statement on June 25 and 26.

Mumbai Police to write to Twitter India

In has come into light that Sushant Singh Rajput had deleted a few tweets a few days before his death. Mumbai Police has written to twitter India to seek information about the same. The last tweet that's visible on the actor's Twitter handle, @itsSSR, is from December 27, 2019. Police will be writing to Twitter India to seek details on the reportedly deleted tweets.

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report

Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem report was handed to police on June 24, signed by a team of five doctors. The report claims that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging and there is no foul play.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage