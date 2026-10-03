Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to Mumbai in air ambulance after suffering spine fracture in Bali

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance after suffering a spine fracture in an accident in Bali. For the unversed, the Chhorii 2 actress was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when the incident took place. She was admitted to a local hospital following the accident and remained under medical observation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to Mumbai in air ambulance

According to a statement released by Nushrratt's team, doctors in Bali evaluated her condition and advised spine surgery. Following the initial treatment, arrangements were made to bring her back to Mumbai for further medical care. She was airlifted to the city on Friday, October 2, in an air ambulance.

Videos from her arrival in Mumbai have surfaced online, showing Nushrratt being taken out of the ambulance on a stretcher. Her family members and friends were also seen accompanying her as she was taken for further treatment. Watch the video below:

Her team had earlier shared an official health update and said that Nushrratt would undergo spine surgery after further evaluation by doctors. The statement also said that her health remains the immediate priority and requested people to respect her privacy as she focuses on treatment and recovery. More updates about her condition are awaited.

The official statement from Nushrratt's team read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work front

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in horror film Chhorii 2 alongside Saurabh Goyal and Soha Ali Khan in key roles. She will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee's film, previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat. The Netflix film landed in controversy over its title after some viewers found it defamatory. Later, the filmmaker officially withdrew and dropped the title following the backlash and directions from the Supreme Court of India.

The film was unveiled during Netflix's 'Next on Netflix' event, held in February. Apart from Nushrratt, the film stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the film's title and release date.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture in Bali, to undergo surgery; team plans air ambulance