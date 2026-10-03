Box Office [October 2]: Drishyam 3 leads with over Rs 60 cr, know how Verity, Digger and Sigma fared on Day 1

October 2 saw the release of several films in theatres, including Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated Drishyam 3, Tom Cruise's Digger, Verity and Jason Sanjay and Sundeep Kishan's Sigma. While Drishyam 3 opened strongly at the Indian box office, crossing the Rs 60 crore mark and surpassing the Day 1 collections of both its previous instalments, here's a look at how the films performed on their opening day, October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1

Drishyam 3, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, opened in cinemas on October 2. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected over Rs 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day. It must be noted that the film has surpassed the Day 1 collections of both its previous instalments.

The first part, Drishyam, released in 2015, collected Rs 5.85 crore on its opening day, while its second instalment, Drishyam 2, released in 2022, minted Rs 15.38 crore in India on Day 1. The film marks the next chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar's story and has generated considerable interest among fans of the franchise.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj as new additions to the cast.

How much did Verity earn at box office on its Day 1?

The psychological thriller Verity, starring Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, and Josh Hartnett, released on the same day, recorded an estimated India net collection of Rs 1.89 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name.

Digger box office collection Day 1

Digger, featuring Tom Cruise, also hit theatres on October 2. The film has collected Rs 62 lakh across 579 shows in India. The film has minted Rs 69 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Sigma Day 1 box office collection

On its opening day, Sigma recorded a net collection of Rs 2.35 crore in India from 1,813 shows. As per Sacnilk, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 2.70 crore, while its net collection is Rs 2.35 crore so far. The Telugu action film marks the directorial debut of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay. On the film's release day, Jason's mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and sister, Divya Saasha, were seen arriving at a Chennai theatre to watch the film. Several videos of their arrival surfaced online.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film features Faria Abdullah and Raju Sundaram in key roles.

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