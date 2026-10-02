Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal honour Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery | See reactions

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Varun Dhawan commended Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery during the mid-air crisis on the Flydubai flight on October 2, 2026. Varun stated that the pilot's actions have made every Indian proud. On the other hand, Paresh shared a rather hilarious X post on Friday, heaping praises on the pilot.

Varun Dhawan's reactions

On his Instagram story, Varun wrote, "A salute to our Captain Smit Machchhar. Your courage and bravery fill us all with pride; you are an inspiration. Jai Hind."

Anupam Kher shares heartfelt post

The Bollywood actor also shared an Instagram post on Friday as he wrote, 'FACE OF A HERO! Courage and heroism have a face now. And that face belongs to Captain Smit Machchhar. Despite being seriously injured himself, he found the strength to fight back and help save almost 180 lives in mid-air. What an extraordinary human being. Even if he were not an Indian, my admiration and applause would have been just as heartfelt. But knowing he is one of our own makes my pride double, triple! As a nervous flyer, I also keep thinking about the people inside that aircraft. What must they have felt as the plane suddenly plunged thousands of feet? The fear, the helplessness, the uncertainty of those moments are difficult to imagine.'

The senior actor further wrote, 'My salute also to the passengers and crew who stepped forward to help, the pilots who brought everyone safely to the ground, and the medical teams caring for Captain Machchhar. At a time when we hear so much about the worst in people, such courage reminds us of the best we are capable of. Even in terrible danger, a human being can find the strength to protect others. Captain Smit Machchhar, my salute to you, my friend. Lots and lots of love. May you recover soon and return to a world waiting to give you a hero’s welcome. You have made us proud. Jai Hind!'

Paresh Rawal's reaction

The Hera Pheri actor shared a X post and wrote, 'Remembering NANA PATEKARS FAMOUS DIALOGUE: Ek Machhhar Aadmiko …!'

What happened in the air that day?

The incident took place on September 30. A Flydubai flight was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It is alleged that the co-pilot, a national of Oman, attacked the commander (Smit) with a knife, intending to crash the plane. During the ensuing struggle, the aircraft began a rapid descent. Within just two minutes—and before a hijacking signal could even be sent—the plane had dropped approximately 16,000 feet.

Despite being critically injured, Captain Smit Machhar put up a fierce fight against the attacker. Flight crew members and some passengers rushed into the cockpit to subdue the assailant, after which the crew regained control of the aircraft. Subsequently, the plane made a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 people on board were saved, and no one was harmed.

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