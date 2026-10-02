Drishyam 3 Day 1 box office: How much did Ajay Devgn's film earn on opening day, as per early estimates?

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened in theatres with a strong response on its first day. The film, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajat Kapoor, released on October 2, and it's not just a coincidental national holiday release. The date itself holds a special significance in the film. The loyalists would know. And those of you who are willing to know about the film's Day 1 collection as the day progresses, you surely wouldn't be disappointed.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Day 1 box office

The Ajay Devgn-led film collected Rs 36.70 crore net in India on Day 1, according to the latest figures. It recorded an overall occupancy of 55.0% on Friday. It was running across 9,188 shows across India.

Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns for the third chapter of the franchise, which has once again brought the family's battle with the police to the big screen. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 43.31 crore, while the India net collection is Rs 36.70 crore after Day 1. The numbers are expected to grow as the day progresses. The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on October 3.

Drishyam 3: Review and rating

India TV rated Drishyam 3 with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Drishyam 3 works best when it stays focused on Vijay Salgaonkar. Ajay Devgn continues to be the strongest part of the franchise, and his performance gives the film enough tension and emotion to stay invested. The film rightfully deserves a 3 rating if you solely look at it as Vijay's journey.

However, as the final chapter, it could have done more. Jaideep's character had the potential to make the last battle much more exciting, but the writing does not fully utilise him. Still, Vijay's journey gets a fairly fitting farewell, even if the film does not quite reach the level of its predecessors.

Drishyam 3: Cast and crew

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is now in theatres, releasing alongside Hollywood films including Digger and Verity.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta reprising their roles from the earlier films. The new chapter also features Jaideep Ahlawat as Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar and Prakash Raj as high-profile lawyer Indrajith Shetty.

The screenplay has been written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios.

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Drishyam 3 X review out; here's what the internet is saying about Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu's film