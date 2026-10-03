Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, celebs hail Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery after flydubai incident

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has received widespread appreciation for his courage and presence of mind during a frightening mid-air incident aboard a flydubai flight. His actions, which helped prevent a potential disaster and protect the lives of passengers and crew, have drawn praise from political leaders, celebrities and people across the country.

Several Bollywood personalities have also acknowledged the captain's bravery, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others.

Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: Celebs salute Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery

Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to salute Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery and wrote, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar (sic)."

Ranveer Singh praised Captain Smit Machchhar on Instagram. Along with the picture, he used the famous song from his film Dhurandhar 2, 'Jaan Se Guzarte Hain'. For the caption, he wrote, "Captain courageous," along with saluting and Indian flag emojis.

Vicky Kaushal in his Instagram Story wrote, "Braveheart! Capt Smit Machchhar." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: RANVEER SINGH AND VICKY KAUSHAL)Screengrabs taken from Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram stories.

What happened on the flydubai flight?

For the unversed, the incident took place aboard a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It was alleged that the Omani co-pilot attacked Commander Smit with a knife and attempted to crash the plane. Despite the situation, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Reports have highlighted how the captain's quick thinking helped avert a potentially devastating situation for those on board. Captain Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment and recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi applauds Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar over a video call and praised him for his courage during the incident. While speaking to the Prime Minister, Captain Machchhar, who is recovering at a hospital in the UAE, recalled the terrifying experience and revealed that he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the time. He also shared details of what happened during the incident and what helped him remain courageous.

Also Read:

Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal honour Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery | See reactions