Omani co-pilot who attacked Captain Machchhar, identified as Hamam Alhamami, spent most time in Syria: Report

Tel Aviv:

In a shocking development, the Omani co-pilot, accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, was on Saturday identified as Hamam Alhamami, according to Al Arabiya English sources.The report by Al Arabiya English, citing sources, said that the Omani co-pilot had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views, influenced during an earlier stay in Syria.

Hamam Alhamami had left Oman after authorities prevented him from flying

He had left Oman after authorities prevented him from flying over concerns about his extremist views, Al Arabiya reported. Citing sources, the report further stated that the Omani co-pilot had spent most of his time outside the country, particularly in Syria, where he was influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.

In the meantime, the CNN also reported that the Omani co-pilot had been removed from a previous job at Oman's national airline last year following concerns about his extremist views.

Moreover, one regional diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect was removed from training because of concerns that he had radical views, but was subsequently given another role at the airline.

Co-pilot was born to Omani father and Syrian mother

Another source told CNN that the co-pilot was born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and Syrian mother and had spent several years of his life in the UAE.

The CNN also reported that the suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft landed, to the UAE, where he faces a terrorism investigation.

One Israeli official told CNN that the suspect had worked for Flydubai for only eight months, while a third source said he had previously worked for Royal Air Maroc.

These reports have raised questions over how an Omani citizen was permitted to serve as a pilot on a flight to Tel Aviv, given that Oman does not recognise Israel.

How Omani pilot came to be part of flight crew?

Moreover, the Israeli official told CNN that several Israeli agencies, including Shin Bet, Mossad, the military and the Transportation Ministry, were investigating how the Omani pilot came to be part of the flight crew.

Previously, i24 News reported, citing an Emirati source, that leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, along with pro-Palestinian material, were found among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot.

As per the report by i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. The report added that this was being examined as part of a broader investigation into his alleged Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.

With inputs from ANI

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