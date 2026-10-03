Anantnag: NC MLA Altaf Kalu booked after PSO alleges attack, says cop pushed him instead

A case has been registered against National Conference MLA from Pahalgam Altaf Ahmed Wani, also known as Altaf Kalu, and party spokesperson Umesh Bhat, also known as Umesh Talashi, over an alleged assault on a Personal Security Officer (PSO) posted with the MLA's security detail in Anantnag.

The case was registered at Anantnag police station following a written complaint by the PSO. According to the complaint, an argument between the police officer and the two leaders turned into a physical altercation, during which the officer was allegedly assaulted and injured while carrying out his official duties.

Case registered against NC MLA and spokesperson

Police have registered FIR number 334/2026 under Sections 121 and 351 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation into the incident is underway.

The complaint alleges that the altercation began as a verbal argument before escalating into a physical confrontation. The PSO has alleged that he was attacked while he was on duty.

MLA Altaf Kalu denies allegations

Kalu has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless. He has put forward a different account of what happened, claiming that the police officer was absent from duty when the incident took place.

According to Kalu, he questioned the officer about his absence after seeking clarification from a senior official. He alleged that the situation escalated after the policeman pushed him.

Kalu has also said that he will seek a counter-FIR against the police officer.

MLA seeks impartial probe

Following the allegations, Kalu urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag to order an impartial investigation into the incident.

He also asked the authorities to verify the facts before issuing any official statement about the matter. The police investigation is currently underway.

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