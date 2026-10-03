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MP Panchayat Bypolls Result 2026 LIVE: Counting underway for 94 seats

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

MP Panchayat Bypolls 2026 LIVE: Counting is underway for 94 Panchayat bypoll seats across Madhya Pradesh on October 3. Follow live updates, Sarpanch results, Janpad Panchayat member results and key developments as the votes are counted.

The counting of votes will take place at the respective development-block headquarters.
The counting of votes will take place at the respective development-block headquarters. Image Source : india tv

Madhya Pradesh is counting votes for the Panchayat bypolls held on September 29. Counting for the 79 Sarpanch and 15 Janpad Panchayat member seats that went to polls began at 8 am today at the respective development-block headquarters. Results for both categories are expected to be declared today, as per the schedule issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission.

Of the 110 Sarpanch seats originally included in the election process, polling was ultimately held for 79 seats. Similarly, 15 of the 28 Janpad Panchayat member seats went to the polls, while the remaining seats were affected by factors including unopposed elections and court orders. This live blog will track the latest counting developments and results from across Madhya Pradesh as they come in.

 

Live updates :MP Panchayat Bypolls 2026 LIVE

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  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    56.62% turnout recorded in MP Panchayat bypolls

    The Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls recorded an overall 56.62% voter turnout on September 29, according to reported election data. Voting was held for 103 posts, including 79 Sarpanch, 15 Janpad Panchayat member, 5 District Panchayat member and 4 Panch seats.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting begins

    Counting for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls has begun at 8 am today, October 3, at the respective development-block headquarters. Votes are being counted for the Sarpanch and Janpad Panchayat member posts, with results for these two categories scheduled to be declared today.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Results to be declared today

    The Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypoll results for the Sarpanch and Janpad Panchayat member posts are scheduled to be announced today, October 3. Counting for these posts is being held at the respective development-block headquarters from 8 am, according to the election schedule.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Counting begins at 8 am

    Counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat bypolls will begin at 8 am today, October 3, at the respective development-block headquarters. Results for the 79 Sarpanch and 15 Janpad Panchayat member seats that went to polls will be declared as counting progresses.

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