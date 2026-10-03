MP Panchayat Bypolls Result 2026 LIVE: Counting underway for 94 seats

Madhya Pradesh is counting votes for the Panchayat bypolls held on September 29. Counting for the 79 Sarpanch and 15 Janpad Panchayat member seats that went to polls began at 8 am today at the respective development-block headquarters. Results for both categories are expected to be declared today, as per the schedule issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission.

Of the 110 Sarpanch seats originally included in the election process, polling was ultimately held for 79 seats. Similarly, 15 of the 28 Janpad Panchayat member seats went to the polls, while the remaining seats were affected by factors including unopposed elections and court orders. This live blog will track the latest counting developments and results from across Madhya Pradesh as they come in.