Arjun Rampal-Vishal Jethwa's 3 Monkeys set for December release; makers unveil motion poster on Gandhi Jayanti

Arjun Rampal and Vishal Jethwa's upcoming film, 3 Monkeys, directed by the well-known filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, is set to arrive in theatres in December. The makers announced the film's release date and unveiled its motion poster on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The announcement offers the first glimpse of the project ahead of its theatrical release.

As per the available information, the film revolves around three masked characters, Amar, Akbar and Anthony, played by Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala and Tenzin Dalha, respectively. Arjun Rampal plays Sanjay.

Arjun Rampal, Vishal Jethwa's 3 Monkeys set for December release

The upcoming action thriller 3 Monkeys is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "See no evil. Hear no evil. Speak no evil. They chose otherwise. Meet the new-age Three Monkeys. They don’t play by the rules. They rewrite them. The game begins this Gandhi Jayanti. #3Monkeys in cinemas worldwide 4 December 2026." Take a look:

What's inside 3 Monkeys' motion poster?

The first motion poster begins with the familiar image of the Three Wise Monkeys, followed by a newspaper clipping titled 'Local Times' that features the same imagery. It then introduces the film's three central characters, Amar, Akbar and Anthony, who are seen wearing masks and carrying guns. Arjun Rampal's character, Sanjay, is introduced separately towards the end of the motion poster.

However, the makers have kept the details of the film's plot under wraps.

When will 3 Monkeys be released?

Abbas-Mustan's directorial 3 Monkeys will arrive in worldwide theatres on December 4, 2026. The film will witness a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha and Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's untitled comedy film.

3 Monkeys: About the makers

The film is directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra and Sayeed Vohra under the banner of AV Picture Production LLP. Ravi Yadav has handled the cinematography, while the editing has been done by Hussain A Burmawala.

Arjun Rampal's work front

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh's film Panjab 95, which premiered on ZEE5 in India on July 3, 2026. However, the film was pulled from the OTT platform just two days after its release. Rampal was also seen in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's hit Dhurandhar films, where he played the role of Major Iqbal.

He also has Vishnu Mohan's directorial Operation Ganga in his pipeline, which stars Mohanlal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles.

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