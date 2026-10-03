India's Oscar 2027 entry Gondhal to have paid previews in select theatres ahead of worldwide release | Details

India's Oscar 2027 entry Gondhal is set to have paid previews in select theatres across India ahead of its worldwide release. The special screenings will give audiences an early chance to watch the Marathi film before it releases globally.

As per the official announcement made by the makers, Gondhal is set to have special paid previews at select theatres across India from October 10. The film has been produced by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films.

India's Oscar 2027 entry Gondhal to have paid previews

Davakhar Films announced the update on Instagram and shared details about the special screenings which will be held in select cities and theatres on October 10.

The post read, "Gondhal, India’s Official Submission to the 99th Academy Awards, ahead of its worldwide release later, opens its doors for cinephiles and lovers of cinema with special Paid Previews from 10th October across select cities and theatres. A Marathi cerebral psychological thriller rooted in culture and driven by the complexities of the human mind." Take a look:

Gondhal is India's Oscar 2027 entry

For the unversed, Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection on September 18. The Marathi film draws from Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal ritual and revolves around a night in the life of a newlywed couple.

The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027. The nominations for the 2027 Oscars will be announced on January 21, 2027.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the film's selection as India's official entry for the 2027 Oscars, director-producer Santosh Davakhar said, "We were confident that the entire Gondhal team had made a good product. For the last year, we have been preparing for this. We were going to attempt the Oscars one way or the other."

He also added, "When you go in front of the Oscars voters, that means you are representing your nation. It’s a big responsibility for our team, for Team Gondhal, and for me as a director as well."

About Gondhal: Cast and crew details

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, the Marathi film features Suresh Vishwakarma, Kailash Waghmare and Madhavi Juvekar in key roles. It is backed by Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films.

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Why Gondhal, not Dhurandhar was selected as India's Oscar entry for 2027; jury member explains