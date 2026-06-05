The Pyramid Scheme Review: Ranvir Shorey and Paramvir Cheema impress in fresh roles, but the story lacks impact

Movie Name: The Pyramid Scheme

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: Shreyansh Pandey

Genre: Comedy drama

"Being poor is a sin…" - this dialogue from the web series The Pyramid Scheme strikes the heart of anyone who has ever faced financial hardship. In today’s time, when everyone dreams of becoming rich overnight, The Viral Fever (TVF) brings a story that exposes a major truth of our society. We have all heard about scams involving multi-level marketing or chain systems, but very few creators have explored this subject in detail. Directed by Aashish Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, the series connects directly with the audience, showing how the hunger for money and the desire to earn respect from loved ones can push a decent person into a trap.

The Pyramid Scheme: What is the plot?

The central character of the story is Goldy Chauhan (Paramvir Cheema), from Haridwar. Goldy runs a mobile phone shop, but he is buried under heavy debt. He belongs to a large joint family, where his father is always considered the most unsuccessful member of the household. Ironically, Goldy’s grandfather (Anjan Srivastava) has a lot of money, but he refuses to help any family member. Fed up with financial struggles and relatives’ taunts, Goldy wants to become rich as quickly as possible.

At this point, Chunmun Singh (Vijay Kumar), a bank employee, enters his life. He introduces Goldy to a company called 'Jambolife', which is essentially a ‘pyramid scheme’. The rule is simple: you must join and recruit four new people under you, and as the chain grows, money flows into your pocket. Initially, impressed by early profits and motivational videos of industry leader Tarun Bajaj (Shekhar Suman), Goldy gets drawn into greed. He leaves his shop and becomes fully involved in this business.

During this journey, he meets Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), a suspended music teacher who dreams of becoming popular on YouTube. Together, Goldy and Manoj start climbing the pyramid. Their early success makes them believe their fortunes have changed, but they are unaware that this game of easy money will brutally destroy their future and family trust.

The Pyramid Scheme: Cast

The biggest strength of the series is its performances, which prevent the story from falling apart. Parmeet Sethi, as Goldy, delivers an outstanding performance. He beautifully portrays a middle-class boy’s ambition, desperation, and later helplessness through his expressions. Even if viewers may not agree with Goldy’s decisions, they cannot bring themselves to hate him given his circumstances.

Ranvir Shorey, as Manoj Srivastava, once again proves what a brilliant actor he is. He deeply lives the transformation of his character from a simple music teacher to a motivational speaker. Shekhar Suman adds strong energy to the show as Tarun Bajaj, despite limited screen time, with his powerful voice and excellent dialogue delivery.

In the role of Bangkok-based businessman Daljeet Singh, Ravi Behl delivers a subtle and impactful performance. Anjan Srivastava fits perfectly as the family elder, as always. Additionally, experienced actors like Akhilesh Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, and Sushant Singh make this human drama more vivid and strong with their presence.

The Pyramid Scheme: Direction and Technical aspects

The direction by Shreyansh Pandey and Aashish R Shukla deserves praise. They have portrayed the atmosphere and culture of Haridwar very honestly on screen. The cinematography is excellent and takes you directly into the lanes of Haridwar and the banks of the Ganga ghats. The dialogues are powerful and stay with you even after the series ends. The background music also fits well with the ups and downs of the story.

However, the biggest technical drawback is the slow editing and screenplay. Each episode is around 40 minutes long, which often feels stretched. If the editing had been tighter and episodes 10 minutes shorter, the suspense and engagement would have been stronger.

Another issue is that the story repeatedly circles around the same family disputes and the grandfather’s refusal to give money, which diverts attention from the main plot—the scam itself. The series does not deeply explore why people keep falling into pyramid schemes despite their negative reputation. While the makers show the pain of victims, they do not delve deeply into the mindset and tactics of the masterminds behind such scams, making the story feel slightly incomplete.

The Pyramid Scheme: Verdict

The Pyramid Scheme may not become a cult series like TVF's Panchayat or Gullak, but it is definitely worth watching once. It makes you laugh, moves you emotionally, and delivers an important lesson that money earned through shortcuts always brings bigger troubles along with it. Despite a weak screenplay and slow pace, the strong pairing of Parmeet Sethi and Ranvir Shorey, along with an attempt to tackle a unique subject, makes it suitable for a weekend binge-watch.

Also Read: The Pyramid Scheme trailer: Paramvir Cheema's series explores the dark side of chasing quick wealth

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