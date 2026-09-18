Lust Stories 3 Review: Bold, beautiful and uneven, four stories explore the many shades of desire

Movie Name: Lust Stories 3

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 18, 2026

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra Vishal Bhardwaj

Genre: Romantic drama

There is something about Netflix's Lust Stories franchise that has always worked. It is bold, feisty and unapologetic. More importantly, it does not shy away from saying what it wants to say. The first two seasons gave us stories that explored desire, relationships and female sexuality without making them feel like forbidden conversations.

Now, Lust Stories 3 is here with four new stories and four very different filmmakers. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj bring their own styles to the anthology. The cast is equally interesting, with Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Radhikka Madan, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. But with so much talent packed into one anthology, expectations are naturally high. Does Lust Stories 3 deliver? Well, not consistently. Some stories work beautifully. Others leave you wanting more.

Lust Stories 3: Vikramaditya Motwane's storytelling

Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee - that is a cast most filmmakers would dream of. Add Vikramaditya Motwane to the mix and you expect something memorable. But is it the best in the lot? Possibly not.

His segment has some genuinely interesting ideas. It puts women and female pleasure at the centre and looks at how women's desires are often sidelined. There is fantasy, friendship, partner swapping and even a touch of inspiration from Korean shows.

On paper, it sounds like a lot of fun. But somewhere along the way, the story loses some of that impact. There are several things happening at once, yet something feels missing. The cast is good, the ideas are interesting, but the execution does not quite match the talent involved. It is not a bad segment. It just feels like it could have been so much more.

Lust Stories 3: Kiran Rao keeps you guessing

Gurfateh Pirzada and debutante Sana Thampi headline Kiran Rao's segment, and this one is perhaps the most deceptive of the lot.

In the beginning, you might actually wonder what Rao is trying to do. Is this really the filmmaker who gave us Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly and Laapataa Ladies? The story takes its sweet time to reveal itself. Around 10 minutes in, you might even feel that it has lost track of its central plot.

But don't give up on it. Lust here is not necessarily the destination. It is a tool. Rao uses it to explore women, power, choices and betrayal. What initially seems like a story about one thing slowly opens up into something much bigger. Once the pieces start coming together, the segment becomes far more interesting. It requires patience, but it does eventually reward you.

Lust Stories 3: Shakun Batra's haunting take on modern marriages

This is where Lust Stories 3 really finds its rhythm. Radhikka Madan and Ali Fazal are excellent, and Shakun Batra seems completely in his comfort zone when he is exploring the messiness of modern relationships.

After Gehraiyaan, Batra once again looks at relationships that are far from simple. This time, the subject is divorce.

What makes the segment stand out is that Batra does not need dramatic dialogues to tell you what his characters are feeling. He uses spaces, silence and little visual details to tell the story.

There is a lovely bit of symbolism involving a staircase. A couple going through a divorce has a six-month cooling-off period. As they walk down the stairs, it almost feels like their relationship is going downhill too. On the same staircase, a newlywed couple walks up to register their marriage.

Then there is Ali's character sitting in traffic, thinking about his estranged wife coming home after the hearing to collect her belongings. The camera moves away and you spot an engagement ring ad hoarding in the background. These details may seem small, but they stay with you.

There are no big confrontations. Instead, you get everyday conversations between two people who once loved each other and are now trying to figure out how to separate their lives. There is an eerie emptiness to the whole segment, but love still exists somewhere underneath it. It is sad, uncomfortable and strangely beautiful at the same time.

Lust Stories 3: Vishal Bhardwaj paints his own world

Will there ever be a Vishal Bhardwaj film that doesn't look like a painting? Probably not. And that is a good thing.

Starring real-life couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Bhardwaj's segment is the longest of the four. It is also one of the most visually striking.

There is Lucknow. There is a woman who writes down her desires in a book. And then the book gets stolen. That one incident sets the rest of the story in motion.

The beauty of Bhardwaj's segment lies in the way he creates his world. Everything feels carefully placed. The sets have a painted quality and even the characters seem to belong to the frame. There is one particular scene where Aditi runs around the house in a white saree, with red lipstick and a red rose in her hair. It is stunning.

The background is intentionally bleak, allowing Aditi to stand out even more. She almost looks like a character who has stepped out of her own imagination. It is exactly the kind of visual storytelling that makes you want to pause the screen and take it all in. There is also a surprise song by Rekha Bhardwaj, which adds an interesting layer to the story at an important point. One of the bests, again.

Lust Stories 3: What works

The biggest strength of Lust Stories 3 is its variety. You have four filmmakers telling four very different stories. Their approaches are distinct, so the anthology never feels like it is repeating itself. And a woman's desires are prioritised in all four stories.

The performances are another plus. There is plenty of talent across all four segments, and several actors manage to leave an impression even when their characters have limited screen time. I also like that lust is rarely the entire point. It becomes a starting point for conversations around marriage, power, betrayal, loneliness and female desire.

Lust Stories 3: What doesn't work

The biggest problem is that the four stories do not have the same impact. Motwane's segment, despite its impressive cast, feels underwhelming. There are interesting ideas but they don't always come together as effectively as they should.

Kiran Rao's story takes some time to reveal its purpose. That may work for some viewers, but the beginning can feel slightly confusing. There are also characters across the anthology who could have been explored more. With such talented actors on board, you sometimes wish the filmmakers had given them a little more to work with. And while the anthology has some strong individual moments, it does not always maintain the same emotional or narrative grip from one story to the next.

Lust Stories 3: The final verdict

Lust Stories 3 is a rather fresh and interesting watch, though it might lag in a few places.

Some segments stay with you more than others. Shakun Batra's story stands out for its emotional depth and quiet exploration of divorce. Vishal Bhardwaj's chapter is a visual treat, while Kiran Rao's story becomes more rewarding once you understand where it is headed. Motwane's segment, however, feels like the one that leaves the most room for improvement.

What remains interesting throughout is the way the anthology looks at desire. Lust is not treated as something shameful or something that exists only for shock value. It becomes a way to explore people, relationships and the choices they make. Sometimes, as an element that takes the story forward. However, none of the four filmmakers have cheapened it in their respective stories.

Lust Stories 3 has its highs and lows, but when it works, it really works. While not every story is of equal calibre, there is enough here to make you think, pause and, occasionally, rewind a scene.

3 out of 5 for Lust Stories 3.

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