The Pyramid Scheme trailer out: Paramvir Singh Cheema's series explores the dark side of chasing quick wealth

New Delhi:

The Pyramid Scheme, Prime Video's upcoming offering, is a drama that dives into the world of ambition, easy money, and the risks hidden behind pyramid schemes. Produced by TVF, the series has been created by Shreyansh Pandey and directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey. Written by Akshendra Mishra, the show features Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in key roles, alongside Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil.

The Pyramid Scheme trailer out

The trailer of The Pyramid Scheme introduces viewers to a world where success seems just a few steps away. Big promises, flashy lifestyles, and dreams of changing one's destiny in six months pull people into a business model that appears too good to ignore. At the centre of the story are Goldy (Paramvir Singh Cheema) and Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), two men chasing different goals but finding themselves caught in the same web.

What begins as an opportunity to earn quick money and gain social respect soon becomes something far more complicated. As Goldy and Manoj move higher up the ladder, they realise that every step towards success comes with its own consequences. The series explores how ordinary people can get drawn into systems that promise everything but may end up taking much more in return.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey talk about The Pyramid Scheme

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, shared, “Goldy is a character completely different from anything I’ve played till now. He hails from Haridwar, the Gateway of Gods and that essence reflects deeply in who he is. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic. After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting. I can’t wait for viewers to experience Goldy’s journey when The Pyramid Scheme premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

Talking about the series and his character, Ranvir Shorey shared, “When I read the script and my character, I was immediately drawn to it. While the story is based on pyramid schemes, it is interesting the way it uses that subject to show how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary situations in their search for purpose, respect, and a better life. My character, Manoj, is a simple, middle-class man but he seeks something more than money or fame, something that, personally for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance. I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of The Pyramid Scheme, a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behaviour. I am sure audiences in India and across 240+ countries and territories around the world will enjoy watching this series as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.”

Shekhar Suman, who portrays Tarun Bajaj in the series, said, “My character in this series is unlike any role I have played before. He is quirky which made him really interesting for me as an actor. This series also marks my first collaboration with Prime Video and TVF, and it has been a great experience. What I really love about this story is how rooted and authentic it feels. And of course, working with talented actors such as Paramvir and Ranvir, who brought so much energy and sincerity to the set every single day, made the whole journey even more special. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reactions to my role and The Pyramid Scheme when it premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

Talking about her role in the series, Alfia Jafry shared, “This series is incredibly special to me because it marks the beginning of my journey in scripted content, and that too with a Prime Original series. I am grateful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me this opportunity. When I first read the script, I was instantly drawn to the story and my character. On the surface, she may appear to be a simple girl, but there are many nuances to her personality, and this role challenged me to explore emotions and layers I had never tapped into before. I hope audiences enjoy watching The Pyramid Scheme as much as I enjoyed being a part of it. Can’t wait for it to premiere on Prime Video on June 5.”

The Pyramid Scheme will premiere on Prime Video on June 5.

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