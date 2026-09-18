Vibe Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu's film is caught between comedy and spy thriller, loses steam in second half

Movie Name: Vibe

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: September 18, 2026

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Genre: Comedy

Some films command high expectations simply because they come from actors and filmmakers with a body of work that has made audiences laugh. Kunal Kemmu's new film, Vibe, offers a similar promise. The film maintains a light-hearted atmosphere from the start, blending comedy with a touch of spy thriller. Its quirky world and characters captivate the audience in the initial portion. There are several laughs, and it feels like the film will progress in its own unique way. However, as the story expands, its grip weakens. Consequently, Vibe has entertaining moments, but it doesn't consistently deliver the level of comedy expected from Kunal Kemmu. Scroll down for the full review.

Vibe: Story and plot

The film's story revolves around Hardik, a man whose life is filled with carelessness and bizarre circumstances. His demeanour can make even the most ordinary situation seem comical. He also has a friend, Bhagirath (Bugs), who has a completely different personality from him and proves to be his biggest support in many situations. A time comes in Hardik's life when he has to break away from his old habits and return to normal life. During this time, he meets Kareena, and the story begins to develop into a light-hearted romantic comedy. But the film doesn't stop there.

An incident changes Hardik's entire life and brings him into contact with an intelligence agency headed by Madame H. Bugs then becomes involved, and the two find themselves embroiled in a mission they never imagined possible. The film's opening segment draws comedy from this oddball pair and their circumstances. Placing Hardik and Bugs in the world of action and espionage is an interesting concept. The problems begin when the story moves from its small, playful world to the larger scale of national security, technology, and international conspiracies. This is where the film begins to fall apart. What initially seemed natural and fun later feels overly stretched. The film tries to combine multiple ideas, but none of them gets enough space.

Vibe: The first half gets the comedy right

The first half of Vibe is the film's strongest point. The narrative remains light-hearted, and the audience easily connects with the characters. Hardik's actions, Bugs' reactions, and the chemistry between the two make the film enjoyable at times. The film's comedy isn't always strong, but the effort is clearly visible. Small references, the use of names from old popular films and stars, and some one-liners keep the atmosphere light. At times, the film seems to acknowledge the absurdity of its story, and this becomes its charm. Hardik's character also initially appears interesting. He isn't a traditional hero, but rather someone who often tries to escape from circumstances rather than fight them. Consequently, when he enters the world of espionage, his reactions create comedy.

When Vibe lost its comic charm

The film's real problems begin after the interval. As the story progresses, it introduces new twists, greater danger, and increased action. This dynamic remains engaging for a while, but soon the film begins to suffer from overstuffing. It attempts to combine terrorism, technology, AI, and international conspiracies with the spy mission. Conceptually, this could have been a way to elevate a comedy spy thriller, but many elements here feel superficial. The biggest problem is that the film can't decide whether to rely on its comedy or become a full-scale action film.

In the second half, the story becomes more serious and larger in scale, even though the audience has already become accustomed to its fun and absurd style. The Thailand segment also affects the film's pacing. While the story gains the scale of an international location and a major mission, the entertainment quotient doesn't remain the same. Many sequences feel excessively long.

Vibe direction and writing: Kunal Kemmu brings his vision to the film

As a director, Kunal Kemmu has no shortage of ideas. His vision is clearly evident in the film's opening segment. He seeks to extract comedy from characters and situations that possess a certain quirkiness. From the opening to the character introductions, the film's treatment demonstrates that Kemmu isn't trying to make a conventional comedy. His story is laced with pop culture references, satire, and deliberate absurdity.

However, the biggest shortcoming of his direction is his inability to control the film. The story juxtaposes numerous ideas, and the film's tone frequently shifts. On one hand, it presents itself as a light-hearted comedy, while on the other, it begins to take on the weight of a high-octane action and spy drama. This shift becomes more pronounced as the climax approaches. In its attempt to make the action bigger and the hero more impressive, the film loses its initial spontaneity. Some scenes feel overly grandiose and overlong. If the director had relied more on the story's humour and kept the second half shorter, the film could have had a better impact.

Vibe: Kunal Kemmu stands out as an actor

As an actor, Kunal Kemmu is the most convincing part of the film. He brings the same comic timing to Hardik's character that audiences have seen in his previous work. His facial expressions, dialogue delivery, and reactions to situations often save the film. However, the problem is that some of his actions and comic style don't feel fresh. The audience constantly senses glimpses of his previous roles. Nevertheless, Kemmu plays a significant role in carrying the film to its conclusion.

Vibe: Sparsh Shrivastava makes his presence felt

Sparsh Shrivastava, who plays Bugs, is the film's surprise. While his character initially appears simple, he manages to make it hilarious with his body language and subtle reactions. Sometimes, a scene lacks any real comedy, but Sparsh's reactions alone bring a smile. His performance feels less artificial than Kunal's, and the duo provides the film with the necessary comic balance.

Vibe: Preity Zinta and the supporting cast

Preity Zinta has a unique role as Madam H. She portrays a tough and imposing spy boss and has moments where she adds energy to the film. Her action sequences are among the film's better parts, but she seems to overdo it at times. However, some of the humour and hints at female empowerment written into her character don't resonate deeply.

The Thailand segment also doesn't make a strong impact. Vanshika Dhir handles the film's glamour and romantic aspects. She has a good screen presence, but her character's scope is limited. Her accent also doesn't sound natural at times. Yashpal Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, are fine in their respective roles. Sharmila Tagore's brief appearance provides a lovely surprise, but her role is short-lived.

Vibe: What works against the film?

Vibe's biggest weaknesses are its length and the dragging second half. The film feels most comfortable when it stays in comedy mode. As soon as it begins to transform into a larger-than-life spy-action drama, both the story's pace and humour weaken.

The romantic track, in some places, feels like a drag rather than something that moves the story forward. The songs don't significantly enhance the film's pace. Some musical numbers seem to be added merely to create atmosphere rather than contribute to the story. The action sequences are impressive, but they don't always feel appropriate for the story. The film's over-the-top masala, especially in the final section, overshadows its initial comedy.

The film's production design and locations are good, and the cinematography also works well. However, the impressive locations and large scale don't fully cover up the story's weaknesses. The editing also lacks tautness in the second half.

Vibe: Verdict

Vibe certainly has the makings of a good comedy spy film. Kunal Kemmu's comic flair, Sparsh Shrivastava's effortless acting, and Preity Zinta's few funny moments prevent it from becoming a complete disappointment. Initially, the film engages the audience with its light-hearted fun, but the second half becomes its biggest problem.

The story tries to do too much and, in the process, loses what could have made it stand out: its absurd and carefree humour. If you're a fan of Kunal Kemmu's comedies and light-hearted time-pass films, Vibe may offer some good moments. However, if you're expecting a consistently strong comedy and a tight spy thriller, the film doesn't leave much of an impact.

Overall, Vibe makes every effort to create laughter, and there are moments when it succeeds, but the overall fun mood fails to sustain itself. Despite a good idea and cast, the fragmented story and a drawn-out second half prevent it from rising above average.

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