The Love Hypothesis Movie Review: Charming, cheesy and carried by chemistry

Movie Name: The Love Hypothesis

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 23, 2026

Director: Claire Scanlon

Genre: Romantic drama

There is something comforting about a good romantic comedy. You generally know where it is going, but that does not necessarily mean you stop enjoying the journey. The Love Hypothesis understands this completely.

The film does not attempt to reinvent the romantic-comedy formula. Instead, it embraces it with enough warmth and self-awareness to make its familiar beats enjoyable. That is both its biggest strength and its biggest weakness.

For readers who fell for Hazelwood’s novel, the challenge was always going to be translating Olive and Adam’s slow-burning attraction from internal monologues and lingering thoughts into something cinematic. The film largely succeeds because Reinhart and Bateman understand the assignment.

The Love Hypothesis: Story

The premise is deliberately ridiculous in the best possible rom-com tradition. Olive wants Anh to feel free to pursue Jeremy, their shared love interest, so she kisses Adam, a professor notorious for being intimidating and emotionally unreadable.

The two subsequently agree to fake a relationship. What begins as a practical arrangement gradually becomes complicated when attraction enters the equation.

The plot is predictable. There is no real mystery about where Olive and Adam will eventually end up, and the film does not pretend otherwise. Its pleasure comes from watching them get there.

The academic setting gives the story a slightly different flavour from the average contemporary rom-com. Olive is not simply a protagonist whose career exists in the background while romance takes centre stage. Her research ambitions and insecurities are woven into her character, while the film also retains the friendship between Olive and Anh as an important emotional thread.

That friendship is particularly welcome because it stops the story from becoming entirely dependent on the central romance.

The Love Hypothesis: Writing and Direction

Sarah Rothschild’s screenplay understands that a book and a film cannot operate in the same way. Hazelwood’s novel has plenty of space for Olive’s thoughts, anxieties and gradual realisation that her feelings for Adam are changing. The film has to communicate much of that through performance.

Claire Scanlon, whose previous work includes the romantic comedy Set It Up, keeps the film light without making it completely weightless. She knows when to let a scene breathe and when to lean into the sillier aspects of the premise.

The problem is that the film occasionally feels too determined to tick every rom-com box. The fake relationship, the misunderstandings, the emotional revelation and the inevitable complications are all here. There are few genuine surprises.

Yet predictability is not necessarily fatal in this genre. The question is whether the familiar moments feel earned. For the most part, they do.

The Love Hypothesis: Technical Aspects

Visually, The Love Hypothesis is polished without being particularly adventurous. The university and laboratory environments provide a pleasant backdrop, while the film maintains the clean, glossy appearance expected of a modern streaming rom-com.

The pacing is more uneven. At around 1 hour and 50 minutes, the film occasionally feels longer than it needs to be.

Still, the lighter scenes move well, and the romantic sequences are allowed enough room to build tension rather than rushing from one major moment to another.

The soundtrack and editing work in service of the genre rather than calling attention to themselves. This is a film designed to be easy to watch, and technically it succeeds at exactly that.

The Love Hypothesis: Acting

The film belongs to Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman. Reinhart gives Olive an appealing mixture of intelligence, awkwardness and vulnerability. She avoids turning the character into a generic quirky romantic-comedy heroine, even when the script pushes her towards familiar territory.

Bateman, meanwhile, plays Adam with precisely the right amount of restraint. His character could easily have become an unpleasant caricature of the emotionally unavailable academic, but Bateman gradually reveals the person underneath the intimidating exterior.

More importantly, the pair have believable chemistry. Their contrast is the engine of the film: Olive is nervous and expressive, while Adam is controlled and almost comically deadpan. Their scenes together are strongest when neither actor tries too hard.

Rachel Marsh is also effective as Anh, while Jaboukie Young-White adds energy to the supporting cast. The supporting characters could have been given more to do, but they prevent the film from becoming a two-person exercise.

The Love Hypothesis: What Doesn’t Work

The biggest problem is originality.

There is nothing particularly new about the fake-dating-to-real-love formula, and The Love Hypothesis does little to challenge it. Even viewers unfamiliar with the novel will probably predict most of the major developments.

The film also loses some of the slow-burn quality that made the novel appealing. Internal conflict is difficult to translate to screen, and some of the emotional transitions consequently feel quicker than they should.

The academic world, meanwhile, is more of a charming setting than a fully explored part of the story. There are moments when the film seems to promise a deeper look at women in STEM, workplace dynamics and academic pressure, only to return quickly to the romance.

That is not necessarily a problem if you are here purely for the love story. But it does leave some potentially interesting material underdeveloped.

The Love Hypothesis: The final verdict

The Love Hypothesis is not going to change the romantic-comedy genre, and it does not need to. Its appeal lies in how comfortably it delivers the things audiences expect from this kind of story.

It is sweet, funny, occasionally steamy and undeniably charming. Reinhart and Bateman make the central relationship work even when the script leans heavily on familiar conventions. Their chemistry gives the film the spark it needs, while Scanlon keeps the tone breezy enough to prevent the predictable plot from becoming tedious.

For fans of Hazelwood’s novel, this is likely to be an enjoyable translation of a much-loved romance. For newcomers, it is a pleasant, easy-going rom-com that may not surprise you but can still make you smile.

Sometimes, the hypothesis is not whether you know how the story ends. It is whether the journey there is worth taking.

In this case, mostly, it is.

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