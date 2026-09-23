Rakesh Bedi approaches Delhi High Court over personality rights, joins list of celebrities seeking protection

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. Bedi has been a part of the Indian film and television industry for over four decades and is known for his comic roles. He was recently seen as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films.

Rakesh Bedi seeks personality rights protection

The matter was first mentioned before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani. It was later sent to the bench that handles Intellectual Property Division cases, as per ANI.

The Delhi High Court has dealt with several cases involving personality rights in recent years. The court has passed orders to stop the unauthorised use of a public figure's name, image, voice or likeness.

Several celebrities have received similar protection. They include Tabu, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Kalyan, Aman Gupta, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, NTR Jr., Kajol, R Madhavan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Karan Johar, Aniruddhacharya, Jubin Nautiyal and Sunil Gavaskar have also secured such orders. Salman Khan has filed a similar case.

The rise in such cases has led to discussions around how personality rights are being used in India. These rights are linked to a person's identity, privacy, reputation and commercial interests. The issue has become more important with the growing use of AI and the spread of unauthorised content online.

Rakesh Bedi and Dhurandhar's Jameel Jamali

After Dhurandhar released in December, Rakesh Bedi spoke exclusively to India TV about his character Jameel Jamali. At the time, he hinted that audiences would see a very different side of the character in the sequel. His prediction came true as Jameel took on a more intense role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Without revealing too much, Bedi had said, “ All I can say is that I'll be more menacing that what the my character was in part 1,” while asking audiences to be ready for what was coming.

Bedi had also spoken about the different layers to Jameel. While the character can come across as conniving and humorous on the surface, there is a more aggressive side to him. According to Bedi, Jameel quietly influences the events unfolding in Lyari. “He pulls the strings and somehow starts it all,” he said.

Rakesh Bedi played an important role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film continues to run in theatres.

Rakesh Bedi's career

Born on December 1, 1954, Rakesh Bedi has appeared in more than 150 films since the 1970s. He is best known for his comic roles in films such as Chashme Buddoor and Mera Damad. He recently received attention for his role as Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar films.

Bedi has also worked extensively in television and theatre. His popular TV shows include Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

(With inputs from ANI)

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