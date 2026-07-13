Late Sam Neill's breakthrough role was in Jurassic Park, but did you know he wasn't the first choice?

New Delhi:

Sam Neill, a veteran Hollywood actor, died at age 78 on Monday, July 13. Although he has a robust filmography to his credit, he is best remembered by many fans for that one role - the one that made him Dr Alan Grant, the palaeontologist in Jurassic Park.

The 1993 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, turned him into one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood. But do you know that Neill was not the original choice for the famous role?

Dr Alan Grant's role initially went to Harrison Ford

Before the role of Dr Alan Grant went to Sam Neill, Harrison Ford was considered for the part. In Jurassic Park, Alan Grant is introduced as a skilled palaeontologist brought in to evaluate Jurassic Park's safety. Michael Crichton modelled the character on real-life palaeontologist Jack Horner, who went on to serve as a technical advisor on the film. Spielberg gave Grant an initial dislike of children, a trait that shifts as the story progresses.

His relationship with Dr Ellie Sattler, played by Laura Dern, forms one of the film's emotional throughlines. Sattler wants to start a family; Grant is hesitant. That tension plays out quietly in the background, running parallel to the far more immediate danger posed by the dinosaurs.

How much did Jurassic Park earn at the box office?

Jurassic Park was based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel of the same name. It grossed more than 900 million dollars worldwide during its original theatrical run, making it one of the highest-grossing films of its era and reshaping what audiences came to expect from visual effects in cinema.

Neill starred alongside Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough, and the ensemble cast became closely tied to the franchise's identity. In his memoir, Neill later said he owed a great deal to Spielberg and everyone involved in the film, though he didn't feel the role had changed the course of his career in any major way.

Neill's turn as Alan Grant remains one of the defining roles of his career, one that introduced him to generations of moviegoers worldwide.

Jurassic Park even inspired the naming of a dinosaur species, Tianchisaurus Nedegoapeferima, with letters drawn from the surnames of its lead actors, Neill's own name supplying part of it. It's one of many small details that tie him permanently to the film and the franchise it created.

Sam Neill's health trajectory

In April this year, Neill announced that he was cancer-free after five years of treatment for blood cancer. In 2023, he revealed he had been treated for stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.

He had credited an innovative CAR T-cell therapy trial with clearing the disease from his body, describing the moment as extraordinary.

In the later stages of his career, he also became a vocal advocate for wider access to the treatment across Australia and New Zealand. In April this year, Neill spoke about his recovery and revealed that his latest scans showed no signs of cancer. "We’ve just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that’s an extraordinary thing," Neill told Australian outlet 7 News.

Born in 1947, Sam Neill had roots in Northern Ireland. He was born in Omagh, County Tyrone, while his New Zealand-born father was serving there as an officer with the Irish Guards.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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