Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies at 78, family says actor remained cancer free

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that the actor passed away on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia.

Sam Neill passes away

In a statement released after his death, the family said Neill had remained cancer-free until the end. They also described his passing as sudden. As reported by BBC, his family said, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

New Zealand CM pays tribute

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Sam Neill on X. He wrote, "Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports. His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace."

Sam Neill was diagnosed with cancer in 2023

The news comes months after Neill shared that he was cancer-free. In March 2023, the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with "a ferocious type of aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He later underwent CAR-T cell (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy.

In April this year, Neill spoke about his recovery and revealed that his latest scans showed no signs of cancer. "We’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing," Neill told Australian outlet 7 News.

Born in 1947, Sam Neill had roots in Northern Ireland. He was born in Omagh, County Tyrone, while his New Zealand-born father was serving there as an officer with the Irish Guards. He is known for projects such as Jurassic Park, The Piano and Peaky Blinders.

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