Medha Manjrekar, actress and wife of Mahesh Manjrekar, pens brave note on cancer battle: 'When treatment…'

New Delhi:

Medha Manjrekar, the actor and wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has revealed that she has been battling cancer. On Sunday, the 58-year-old shared the news through a post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her treatment journey with a series of hospital pictures.

Mahesh Manjrekar pens note about cancer battle

Instead of dwelling on the illness, Medha chose to reflect on the people who stood by her when she needed them the most. "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation," she wrote.

She continued, "I remember grace. I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, 'How did you get through it?' The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn't take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren't coincidences. That was God's way of holding my hand."

Speaking about the strength she found through faith, Medha said her journey taught her the true meaning of surrender. "During this journey, I realised that God doesn't always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing. My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat-it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, 'Why me?' and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose."

She also penned an emotional message for her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale. "To my daughters...A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children's hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother's hand. Thank you for holding mine."

Medha also thanked her husband, Mahesh Manjrekar, for standing beside her through one of the toughest phases of her life"To Mahesh...Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone..."

She went on to express gratitude to her family and close friends, saying their constant presence helped her get through the difficult days. "And then there was my tribe...My sister. My co-sister. My incredible friends. You rewrote the meaning of love ... You didn't just stand by me. You showed up. You came home. You took turns being with me. You made me laugh. You prayed with me. You distracted me. You made sure I never had to face my hardest days alone. Some of you even travelled across continents just to spend time with me."

Medha also shared how the smallest gestures often made the biggest difference during treatment. "When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas Soft idlis. gulpapdi, Pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food... Wrapped in extraordinary love. One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation... A big change in perspective."

Her post quickly drew support from colleagues and fans alike. Actors Swwapnil Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and Nehha Pendse were among those who wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Medha Manjrekar films

Medha Manjrekar has appeared in several popular Marathi films over the years and has also featured in a number of Hindi films. Some of her most popular projects include Ek Radha Ek Meera, De Dhakka 2, Dabangg 3, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.

Also read: Akshay Kumar to Mahesh Manjrekar, actors who played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen