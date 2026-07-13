Malayalam actor SI Rajasekharan passes away at 74, Mammootty pays last respects

New Delhi:

Veteran Malayalam actor SI Rajasekharan, whose police officer roles became a defining part of his career, passed away at his home in Chingavanam, Kottayam, on Sunday. He was 74. Having been part of Malayalam cinema for more than several decades now, Rajasekharan earned himself the recognition of being one of the most reliable character artists of the Malayalam film industry, easily playing roles of policemen and villains.

Rajasekharan got his screen name 'SI Rajasekharan' from the roles he played. After portraying police officers in film after film, the title stayed with him and eventually became his identity within the industry. He also shared a long association with veteran filmmaker Joshiy, appearing in several of the director's films over the years.

Mammootty remembers the veteran actor

As news of Rajasekharan's death spread, members of the Malayalam film fraternity and fans took to social media to remember him. Superstar Mammootty was among the first to pay tribute. Sharing a photograph of the late actor, he wrote, 'Tributes to actor SI Rajasekharan.'

See the post here:

For many viewers, Rajasekharan may not have always been the lead on screen, but his presence was unmistakable. Whether playing a strict police officer or a menacing antagonist, he brought a quiet intensity that left a lasting impression.

A career that spanned more than three decades

Rajasekharan began acting in the 1980s and went on to feature in several well-known Malayalam films, including Sandarbham, Rajavinte Makan, Vazhiyorakkazhchakal, Mudra, Nair Saab, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Thappana.

His filmography also includes titles such as No. 20 Madras Mail and Parassala Pachan Payyannur Paramu, reflecting a career that saw him work across a wide range of genres.

His last film appearance was in Oru Second Class Yathra (2015). Apart from his contribution to movies, he has also been seen as an actor in several TV series on Malayalam television. Though mostly known for playing supporting roles, his contribution to Malayalam films has been an important part of Malayalam cinema and his demise will surely create a void in the world of film industry.

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