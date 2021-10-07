VIDEO: When Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan will always be there in times of trouble

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD_KA_KEEDA When Shah Rukh Khan said Salman Khan will always be there in times of trouble

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship has come a long way! Back in 2018, when Salman Khan was hosting the popular reality game show 'Dus Ka Dum' season 3, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji appeared on the grand finale episode as special guests. Now, a video from the episode getting viral, shows SRK saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family in times of trouble. It seems like Salman has proved SRK correct, after he visited the latter's residence amid Aryan Khan's arrest on October 3.

In the video, Salman Khan asks Shah Rukh, "Aapka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have anyone who is always there through thick and thin?)" Responding to which, he says "Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If ever I am in trouble, more importantly, if my family is ever in trouble, I know you are there)." Nodding his head in the affirmative, Salman hugged Shah Rukh Khana as the duo got emotional. Mumbai Drug case: Pooja Bhatt accused of putting NCB informer's life at risk, actress reacts

Recently, Salman Khan was snapped arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, on October 3 after SRK's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Meanwhile, the court has sent Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and 6 others to judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested NCB after the agency busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Esplanade Magistrate court said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am, on Friday. The court has also asked NCB to file a reply by then. The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour. Aryan Khan's bail rejected: SRK's son and 7 others to stay in judicial custody for 14 days | KEY POINTS

Since last week, the anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 17 people in the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and some "high-profile organisers" belonging to a Delhi-based event management company.

