Image Source : YOUTUBE Laal Kaptaan Trailer 2: Saif Ali Khan gets fiercer and more dangerous

There is no stopping for Saif Ali Khan as an actor or as Naga Sadhu! Fans were still not finished talking about the first trailer of Saif and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming revenge drama Laal Kaptaan that the makers have released another on Saturday. This time, the trailer gives a sneak peek into Sonakshi Sinha’s special character in the film. Her first look was already out on Friday and she look gorgeous in traditional clothes.

In the video, Sonakshi sends Naga Sadhu aka Saif to kill a man and he sets on a journey of revenge. Not just Sonakshi but the trailer also shows Deepak Dobriyal who rose to fame with his character Pappy in Tanu Weds Manu. He is playing the role of a tracker in teh film and his superpower is his ability to smell and dig out things.

Laal Kaptaan Chapter 2

With more trailer getting released, fans are getting even more intrigued about the film. Saif AlimKhan donning kohl, unkempt beard and long hair has already made the fans excited. Now with Deepak stepping into an entirely different personality has made it even more difficult for the film to hit the screens. Talking about his character, Deepak earlier said, "My character plays an important role in the film. Without him, no one will be able to find anyone. My character gives direction to the people. If anyone has to find any place or want to find information about someone, my character will help that person. It was a different experience working for this film. I have given my best. Hope audiences love it."

Chapter One - The Hunt | Laal Kaptaan

