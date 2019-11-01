Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will melt your heart

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan surely knows how to make his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 46th birthday extra special. As the blue-eyed diva rang into her birthday, the Manmarziyaan actor shared a cute post on Instagram to shower his love and wishes on his wife Junior AB also added an Italian touch to his birthday wish and wrote, "Happy birthday, principessa," along with sharing a beautiful picture of the actress. The couple is currently in Rome with their daughter Aaradhya where they are all set to celebrate Aishwarya’s birthday.

The actress flew away to Rome to attend an event for a brand she endorses. Abhishek shared the picture from the same event and fulfilled his duty as a loving husband. He made the world know that Aishwarya deserves to be treated like a princess. In the photo, the actress is seen donning a white gown by Nedret Taciroglu and looked beautiful. She paired her dress with soft curls and a Longines watch.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a huge fan base. In an old interview with the Cosmopolitan India, the actress opened up about the male attention and said, "I don't play up to anyone, and I'm certainly not a tease. I don't need to bat my eyelashes at any hero. I relate to men almost in an asexual manner. I've never been violently attracted to a guy at first sight, it's just not my thing. I need to know a guy over a period of time to get serious. Relationships can get emotionally exhausting, and I know when I'm in love, I'll give it my all. I can't get into a frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night-affair. I'm not mentally attuned to all that."

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen promoting the Hindi version of Maleficient: Mistress of Evil in which she has given her voice. The role was originally played by Angelina Jolie. Also, the actress is now gearing up for her next film with Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya considers the filmmaker to be her guru and earlier revealed that she is very excited to work with him again.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

