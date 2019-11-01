Friday, November 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will melt your heart

Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will melt your heart

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan surely knows how to make his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 46th birthday extra special.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 10:25 IST
Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Abhishek Bachchan’s cutest birthday wish for ‘Principessa’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan surely knows how to make his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 46th birthday extra special. As the blue-eyed diva rang into her birthday, the Manmarziyaan actor shared a cute post on Instagram to shower his love and wishes on his wife Junior AB also added an Italian touch to his birthday wish and wrote, "Happy birthday, principessa," along with sharing a beautiful picture of the actress. The couple is currently in Rome with their daughter Aaradhya where they are all set to celebrate Aishwarya’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

The actress flew away to Rome to attend an event for a brand she endorses. Abhishek shared the picture from the same event and fulfilled his duty as a loving husband. He made the world know that Aishwarya deserves to be treated like a princess. In the photo, the actress is seen donning a white gown by Nedret Taciroglu and looked beautiful. She paired her dress with soft curls and a Longines watch.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen photos of blue-eyed diva from her modelling days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a huge fan base. In an old interview with the Cosmopolitan India, the actress opened up about the male attention and said, "I don't play up to anyone, and I'm certainly not a tease. I don't need to bat my eyelashes at any hero. I relate to men almost in an asexual manner. I've never been violently attracted to a guy at first sight, it's just not my thing. I need to know a guy over a period of time to get serious. Relationships can get emotionally exhausting, and I know when I'm in love, I'll give it my all. I can't get into a frivolous relationship or a fly-by-night-affair. I'm not mentally attuned to all that."

View this post on Instagram

✨JAI HIND🇮🇳✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨🥰❤️😍OURS...😘💖😇🌟🤗

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen promoting the Hindi version of Maleficient: Mistress of Evil in which she has given her voice. The role was originally played by Angelina Jolie. Also, the actress is now gearing up for her next film with Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya considers the filmmaker to be her guru and earlier revealed that she is very excited to work with him again.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 

Also read: Devdas, Jodha-Akbar: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most stunning movie looks ever

Also read: VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVIDEO: Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 Next Story  