Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen photos of blue-eyed diva from her modelling days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the blue-eyed diva of Bollywood, has turned 46 today. The actress is undeniably one of the most beautiful women in the world and is also the country’s pride. Not just in India, she has made a mark on the work with her stellar performances and work. The actress won the Miss India pageant in 1994 and entered the world of cinema. She was already an established model when she bagged the prestigious title and moved on to acting and make an impact on the viewers.

Soon after in 1997, she made her debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in Bollywood. Interestingly, much before she starred in her first film, Aishwarya became a popular name with her presence in a Pepsi advertisement alongside Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. The advertisement made her a household name and kickstarted her journey to fame and name. From that day till today, Aishwarya has only added golden feathers to her hat and accomplished everything she desired for. On her birthday, let’s have a look at her rare and unseen photos from the days when she was a model.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old photos from her modeling days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos after she won Miss World 1994

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for an old photoshoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to bring charm in every frame

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan old pictures are as beautiful as she is today

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a woman of the dream for every man out there. At the peak of her career, the actress decided to take a leap in her personal life and got hitched to actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple now has a little daughter named Aaradhya. She is frequently seen accompanying her mother at event and film festivals.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Bollywood film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She was also seen wearing Angelina Jolie’s shoes for the Hindi version of Maleficient: Mistress of Evil. Now, the actress is gearing up for Mani Ratnam’s next film in which she plays a double role.

Talking about working with filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again, Aishwarya said, "Mani Ratnam is my Guru. He is probably one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I have had the privilege, honour and joy of working with him in the beginning of my career, and several times through it. So it was an easy yes for me to work with that kind of cinema brilliance and the character itself."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

