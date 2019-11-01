Devdas, Jodha-Akbar: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most stunning movie looks ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most stunning movie looks ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- the first word that pops into our head when we hear this name is, beauty. Timeless, effortless beauty that has been immortalized on the big screen, courtesy the classic roles played by the versatile actress. On her birthday this year, as Aishwarya turns a year older and wiser today- on the 1st of November, we would like to remember some of the most stunning looks from the plethora of great cinematic appearances made by the actress on Bollywood's big screen. Scroll down below to read all about her most loved fashion looks ever!

1. Devdas

One of Aishwarya’s most career defining roles, Paro was no easy character. Be it her look or Dola song, the movie did not fail to make an impact on the audience. Aishwarya sporting the Bengali saree with elaborate jewellery and big red bindi was loved by all. Her Dola look and the stunning blue saree are still sold around the market till date.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas.

2. Dhoom

One of Aishwarya’s sexiest avatars till date, Dhoom took the audiences by storm when it hit the theatres. Aishwarya was seen sporting bikini tops, cropped tops with mini skirts and tight jeans. Her gelled wet hair with a dusky glow was very different from what the audiences had seen till that day. It is still remembered as one of the hottest roles by Aishwarya till date.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom.

3. Umrao Jaan

This look is our personal favourite, Aishwarya has never looked so beautiful- be it on screen or off-screen. Beautiful pasas, anarkalis and graceful sarees, the images of Aishwarya dancing around the court as Umrao are still fresh in our heads. What about yours?

Aishwarya Rai in Umrao Jaan.

4. Jodha-Akbar

Beautiful polki jewellery in traditional designs, elaborate lehenga-choli sets with sheer net dupattas in Rajasthani colours, Aishwarya looked no less than a royalty in the movie Jodha-Akbar. Nobody could’ve played and looked like a queen better than Aishwarya herself. Not only was she applauded for her performance in the movie but her look is still remembered as one of her best looks ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks from Jodha Akbar

5. Mohabattein

It’s been almost 20 years since the movie released but the image of Aishwarya dressed in sheer and lace sarees dancing around Shahrukh Khan is very vividly stuck in our heads. That was the impact of Aishwarya’s looks in Mohabattein. She was seen sporting elegant lace sarees with lacy details and halter neck blouses. Graceful simple lehengas, simple suits and sarees made for a classy, impactful look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from film Mohabbatein

Also read: VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai’s crowning moment as Miss India 1994 is the best thing to watch on her birthday

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page