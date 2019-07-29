Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty’s pilates session video will give you goosebumps

Counted as one of the fittest actresses of the industry, Shilpa Shetty never leaves a chance to impress her fans. Her social media handle is filled with workout videos, yoga sessions, healthy food and much more and yet again she surprised everyone when she uploaded a video in which she can be seen doing pilates for the very first time. Pilates happens to be one of the most popular and favourite fitness routine of various Bollywood actresses.

Various actresses who are fitness enthusiasts like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, etc practice pilates on a daily basis. Now that Shilpa is one amongst them, how can she stay behind in trying this technique? She posted a story on Instagram with a caption that read, “My first Pilates class! Heard a lot about how useful it is to improve flexibility and to strengthen the muscles, your core, posture, and breathing. Tried it for the first time... Whoaaaaaa!!! Really enjoyed learning this technique on the Reformer machine. Train with intention and consistency, and you will achieve your desired goal.”

Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, have a look at some other workout videos of Shilpa here:

Shilpa is a mother to a 7-year-old son but the way she has maintained herself has motivated many. There are reports that she will be making her comeback in films and will be seen playing the female lead in the movie which also features Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview, Shilpa Shetty was asked about her comeback in the Bollywood industry and she replied, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough".

