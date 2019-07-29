Shilpa Shetty’s pilates session video will give you goosebumps

Counted as one of the fittest actresses of the industry, Shilpa Shetty never leaves a chance to impress her fans. Her social media handle is filled with workout videos, yoga sessions, healthy food and much more and yet again she surprised everyone when she uploaded a video in which she can be seen doing pilates for the very first time. Pilates happens to be one of the most popular and favourite fitness routine of various Bollywood actresses.
Various actresses who are fitness enthusiasts like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, etc practice pilates on a daily basis. Now that Shilpa is one amongst them, how can she stay behind in trying this technique? She posted a story on Instagram with a caption that read, “My first Pilates class! Heard a lot about how useful it is to improve flexibility and to strengthen the muscles, your core, posture, and breathing. Tried it for the first time... Whoaaaaaa!!! Really enjoyed learning this technique on the Reformer machine. Train with intention and consistency, and you will achieve your desired goal.”
Have a look at the same here:
View this post on Instagram
Heard a lot about how useful it is to improve flexibility and to strengthen the muscles, your core, posture, and breathing. Tried it for the first time... Whoaaaaaa!!! Really enjoyed learning this technique on the Reformer machine. Train with intention and consistency, and you will achieve your desired goal. #learner #student #Pilates #Reformer #stretch #core #legs #abs #gratitude #newtechnique #instaworkout #sweating #strong #swasthrahastraho #health #love #passion #shawellness
Meanwhile, have a look at some other workout videos of Shilpa here:
View this post on Instagram
Today was an incredible feeling .. An Honest confession.. “I can’t swim” . I’ve tried so many times to learn, trust me.. but in vain.. So I’m not a water-baby ,but today I felt like a baby in a mother’s womb.. Had to share this with you.. the smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to #float .. for the first time ( with someone’s help ofcourse and no fear) is unparalleled.. To just let go ..of our fears , and trust is what we find hardest.. Lovvved this #watsutherapy an absolute #musttry ♥️😇🧿 @shawellness #shawellnessclinic #stretching #watertherapy #gratitude #happy #keepafloat #joy #letgo #littlejoys #learningnewthings #traveldiaries #spain
View this post on Instagram
Get motivated. Stay motivated. I know it's easier said than done, but the sense of pride one feels when you stick to your routine against all odds is unmatched. A mix of #functional and #yoga my favourite... love the malasana going into the Uttitha Chaturanga dandasana. Thank you @bencolemanfitness. You're a rockstar! 💪🧿🤘🏼 #mondaymotivation #core #workout #breathe #londondiaries #keepitgoing #enjoy fitness #gratitude #training #yoga #malasana #utthitachaturangadandasana #instafit #swasthrahomastraho #ssapp #gratitude #fullbodyworkout
View this post on Instagram
You don’t stop brushing or eating on a holiday so why stop working out! Make Fitness a “WAY”of life , not a “WHY” in life 💪💪 and I practice what I preach..😇🧿 Thankyou @bencolemanfitness for keeping me on track here. Killed it today 😅 #mondaymotivation #planks #core #workout #londondiaries #keepitgoung #enjoyfitness #gratitude #training #instafit #swasthrahomastraho #ssapp
Shilpa is a mother to a 7-year-old son but the way she has maintained herself has motivated many. There are reports that she will be making her comeback in films and will be seen playing the female lead in the movie which also features Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh.
In an interview, Shilpa Shetty was asked about her comeback in the Bollywood industry and she replied, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough".
