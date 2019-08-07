Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to make acting debut, check out her first poster

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to make acting debut

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has always been inclined towards acting. As per her best friend and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday, Suhana loves the camera and she has been mimicking and trying out various characters since childhood. While fans have to wait as yet for her big Bollywood debut, the star kid is all set to make her acting debut with a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. The film has been made by Suhana’s college mate Theodore Gimeno.

The first poster of the short film The Grey part of Blue has also been shared by the director of the film on his social media. In the first poster, Suhana Khan appears to be in a pensive mood and looks beautiful. Even before her Bollywood debut, Suhana has already become a huge social media sensation with a huge fan base. The star kid enjoys mass popularity and when her pictures surface the internet, they go viral in no time. Check out the first posters of her short film here-

The pictures of Suhana Khan rehearsing for her short film popped on social media a while back. In the pictures, she was seen doing some lifts and scenes with her college friends. Check out the pictures here-

While this is her first step in acting, Suhana Khan has already featured on the cover page of leading magazine Vogue a couple of years back. Talking about her acting debut and when she realized she wanted to eb an actor, Suhana then told the magazine, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest. There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies."

Earlier, when Suhana Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan was asked about her Bollywood debut, the superstar revealed that he wants her to learn about the craft before she ventures into acting. The actor also said that Suhana would be doing an acting course before she makes her debut.

