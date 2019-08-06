Suhana Khan and BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s throwback picture will give you friendship goals

It isn’t a hidden fact that star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday are best of friends. They have been sharing the bond of friendship even since childhood and even now they are every now and then clicked by the paparazzi or are seen sharing pictures on their social media. Yet again, a throwback video of the BFF’s Suhana and Shanaya went viral on social media and got the best response from Ananya.

Today, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle where she can be seen sitting next to Gauri Khan. The mother had their daughters perched comfortably on their lap. All of them looked completely engrossed in watching something on the stage. The picture was captioned as, “#Squad.” Soon, the member of the group Ananya commented, “Kinda missing me???”

Expressing her desire to work with her girlfriends, Ananya during India Today Mind Rocks Indore 2019 said, "I want to do a girl-version of Dil Chahta Hai with Suhana and Shanaya. Or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. That will be a lot of fun."

She has already made her way to the Bollywood industry by making her debut through 'Student of the Year 2. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Who. Meanwhile, Suhana has just graduated from Ardingly College in London. She and Shanaya are making their way to the industry.

