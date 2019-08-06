Parineeti Chopra reveals her fight with depression and says, ‘I did not have money and was finished’

Parineeti Chopra these days is busy in the promotions of her upcoming film opposite Sidharth Malhotra titled as Jabariya Jodi. She has been casually opening about her personal and professional life. A few days back, she opened up about her break up and now she revealed about the dark phase of her life during 2014-2015 when she was suffering from depression. In a recent interview with Film Companion, she opened up about her struggle and how she came out of it.

Parineeti revealed the years 2014-15 gave her a major setback as her films didn’t work. She said, "The end of 2014 and all of 2015 - that one and a half year was truly the worst time in my life. Two of my films, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil, did not work. That was my first setback. Suddenly, I did not have money. I had made a lot of money by then, but I had bought a house and I had made some big investments. Then I went through a big heartbreak in my life. Literally all the departments in my life were down. Nothing positive to look forward to."

She revealed how she felt during those days and said, "I went into a shell. I stopped eating, I stopped sleeping well. I did not have any friends at that time. I never used to meet people. The people I was in touch with, I cut off from everyone, including my family. I would talk to them once in two weeks. I was finished. I just used to be in my room, watching TV, sleeping, staring all day... I was a zombie. I was like that typical filmy depressed girl."

It was her brother Sahaj and her best friend and stylist Sanjana Batra who supported her. She added, "I would cry maybe 10 times a day. I was always upset and crying. I had this chest pain that would not go out of my body. I have never felt depression, actual clinical depression. It happened to me in that year."

Parineeti said that it was after she signed films like Golmaal Again and Meri Pyaari Bindu that she started feeling better. She added that she even moved into a new house and said, "My personal life became better. I started meeting friends again. I had to call up a lot of people and apologise for being out of touch."

Parineeti, earlier this morning revealed that she has already begun shooting for The Girl on the Train remake. The actress shared her first look from the sets in London and wrote, "We’ve started shooting for #GirlOnTheTrain in London. Its my MOST difficult role to date; I feel like I’m in a hostel, with no time (or headspace) for social media or chilling or doing anything else. Its a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else... Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only “timepass” I’ve done on set so far."

