Parineeti Chopra opens up about her break-up, calls it 'worst time' of her life

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who is these days busy in the promotion of her upcoming film with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is quite busy with her work as she will next be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hollywood adaptation of The Girl on the Train. She is one of those celebrities who do not believe in revealing their personal life but in a recent interview she opened up about her break up and called it messy and the worst time of her life.

There were reports that Parineeti was dating assistant director Charit Desai. However, her recent interview with Pinkvilla suggested that she had gone through a “big heartbreak.” Pari said, “I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it’ll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it’s all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

She continued and said that it made her a mature person as she continued, "But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life." When she was asked about Charit, she said, “I like to keep some mystery around it. I don’t like to confirm or deny it.”

Talking about her upcoming flick, it will mark Parineeti’s second movie with Student Of The Year actor after Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is slated to hit theatres on August 9. Have a look at the trailer here:

