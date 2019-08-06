Deepika Padukone aces no-makeup look in latest magazine cover photoshoot

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone goes de-glam as she shines on the cover of " Vogue " a leading fashion magazine on their August issue. Known today as a powerful global icon, the leading lady of Bollywood gives the world a new statement. The actress looks breathtaking in the latest pictures from the photoshoot.

In the first look, keeping the head high with poise and grace, Deepika is donning a charcoal off-shoulder dress with side slit, accessorizing with bracelets. Vogue shared the pictures, captioning the glimpses, "In all her glory.", which suits the actress right. The magazine shared the next look calling it, "The long and short of it" wearing a one-shoulder denim dress paired with silver stilettoes and bracelets.

"Coming into her own", Vogue shared the other look as Deepika lazes and posing with comfort on the couch wearing a halter neck beige and mint green dress.

"Sunkissed beauty" is the perfect tag Vogue gives as Deepika looks mesmerizing in her natural outlook laughing her heart out in a cream cardigan dress pairing the look with the aqua blue delicate neckpiece.

In the next look, the fashionista wears casual denim's pairing a white printed top keeping is simple and classy.

The next look of Deepika is yet another superb combination of the black lace dress paired with a purple fur overcoat. Vogue shared the pictures on their social media handle, "Shedding her layers."

Wearing an elegant white sequenced dress, styled with a brown overcoat and her million-dollar smile touching our hearts. The magazine shared the picture with a totally apt caption, "Master of her game." Raw beauty is how the magazine describes the actress and we couldn't agree, donning pink metallic satin pantsuit which is accessorized with a diamond neckpiece and silver stone pair of heels.

Glowing and in the sunlight wearing a shirt dress and teamed up with a green hat, proving it yet again that the actress can pull off any look with utmost ease.

The actress upcoming movies include Chhapaak in the role of 'Lakshmi' and as Romi Bhatia wife of Kapil Dev in 83.