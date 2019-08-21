Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Sara Ali Khan impresses Twitterati again with her sweet response when a kid asks for selfie, watch

Sara Ali Khan has captured the attention of Twitterati with a video where she is seen clicking selfies with kids at the airport. She along with Varun Dhawan has returned from the shooting of Coolie No. 1 in Bangkok.

New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 16:09 IST
Sara Ali Khan impresses Twitterati again with her sweet response when a kid asks for selfie, watch

Sara Ali Khan, the actress is back in Mumbai again after shooting for her next film Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan. She is Twitterati’s favourite and there is no doubt about it. Yet again, she is receiving praises for her sweet gesture at the airport when a kid asked her for a selfie. The video has taken the internet by storm in which she can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with blue jeans when suddenly some children approach her for a photo.

Sara further stops and clicks a picture with them, but she took away our heart when she especially stops for a younger kid who fails to come in the frame, takes the phone from her and clicks a selfie. Soon, the people on the internet could not stop themselves from praising the Simmba actress for her humble gesture.

Have a look at the video here:

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan with kids

Sara Ali Khan with kids

Now see how Twitterati reacted on the same:

India Tv - Comment on Sara Ali Khan's video

Comment on Sara Ali Khan's video

India Tv - Comment on Sara Ali Khan's video

Comment on Sara Ali Khan's video

 This isn’t the first time when Sara has been applauded for her actions as previously her video carrying her luggage trolly herself while coming out of the airport went viral. Even veteran actor Rishi Kapoor praised her in his tweet and wrote, "Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!"

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 which happens to be a remake of Govinda ad Karisma Kapoor starrer. She will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali directorial reboot of Love Aaj Kal. She made her debut through Kedarnath and won everyone’s hearts through Simmba.

