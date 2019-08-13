Priyanka Chopra video calls husband Nick Jonas before he hits the stage for Happiness Begins Tour

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and had flown away to her husband Nick Jonas as he set for his Happiness Begins tour. While the actress accompanied him to Miami where the Jonas Brothers had their first concert after their reunion, the actress is currently in Los Angeles for her work commitments. Even though PeeCee could not stay with her husband Nick Jonas as he hit the stage for his performance in Atlanta, she made sure that she sends all her love and good luck to him through a loving video call.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share a heart-warming picture in which he can be seen on a video call with his beautiful wife as his niece gives him a rose. In the picture, Nick is seen holding his phone in his hand in which Priyanka Chopra is on video call with him and on the other hand, his brother Kevin Jonas’ daughters Alena and Valentina wish him good luck for the show with a rose. The American singer wrote, “I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting a good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina.” Check out the adorable picture here-

Nick Jonas with nieces Alena and Valentina

Nick Jonas on video call with wife Priyanka Chopra

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie from Happiness Begins tour

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Beautycon in Los Angeles and answered questions of the media. PeeCee looked gorgeous in her Victoria Beckham outfit and fiery makeup. The actress also made the headlines for her graceful response to a Pakistani woman who yelled at her and called her Hypocrite. The actress’ dignified response made netizens fall in love with her all over again. The actress also talked about sisterhood while on the stage and advised everyone to make way for each other and not act as a hinderance in anybody’s growth. Watch the controversial video here-

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra shared a number of pictures from the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour in Miami. The actress was seen wearing husband Nick Jonas and his Brothers’ pictures on her dress. Even her sisters-in-law Sophie and Danielle also flaunted similar Jonas Brothers’ pictures on their outfit. Check out the pictures here-

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie Turner

On the professional note, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. It will hit the screens on October 11. It also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Also read:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas open up about their plans of not having child anytime soon

Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement about husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour, check viral video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page