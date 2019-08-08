Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie from Happiness Begins tour

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas, Joe and Sophie Turner

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra makes sure she breaks the internet every time she shares a picture on social media. The actress was recently spotted having a gala time with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner by the pool. The two divas sizzled wearing bikinis and looked like a million dollars. Now, the actress again took to her Instagram to share some adorable pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their family. Priyanka is currently in Miami with Nick Jonas where the Jonas Brothers had their first concert for the Happiness Begins tour. The actress shared a beautiful picture from the show and left her fans to go crazy about her yet again.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with the J-Sisters, Sophie and Danielle, from the venue. In the picture, PeeCee was seen wearing a black dress and so is Sophie while Danielle sizzled in a white dress. In another picture, the three divas can be seen with Kevin Jonas’ daughter Valentina and Alena. PeeCee shared another picture in which she is seen sitting on husband Nick Jonas’ laps as they pose for a picture with the entire crew. Have a look at all the pictures here-

Not just from the Happiness Begins tour but Priyanka Chopra also shared her gorgeous pictures from brother-in-law Joe and Sophie’s wedding in Paris. The actor took to Instagram to thank ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji for sending her the beautiful saree that she wore for the wedding. The actress wrote, “#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday”

On the professional note, Priyanka Chopra is all set to treat her Bollywood fans with her next film The Sky Is Pink in October this year. The actress has already wrapped up the shoot of the Shonali Bose film and flew back to her husband Nick Jonas to be by his side on his first tour after Jonas Brothers’ reunion. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It will hit the screens on October 11.

