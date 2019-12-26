Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3 continues winning streak at the box office, earns Rs 118 crore

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3 continues winning streak at the box office

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg 3 has continued its winning streak at the box office on the first Wednesday as well. Because of the Christmas holiday, the film has managed to rake in Rs 15 crore on Day 6 making its total collection as Rs 118 crore approx, according to Box Office India. Additionally, good word of mouth has worked in favor of Salman khan. Even though the film has hit the theaters amid anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests, it has held its ground and shone brightly at the box office.

Interestingly, Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film that has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The actor’s star power and strong characters in the film are another reasons that the viewers are hitting the theaters to enjoy it. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Dabangg3 also needs to sustain *after Week 1*, since it faces a new, big opponent [#GoodNewwz], which is expected to make a dent in its screens, shows and most importantly, market share... #NewYear holidays ahead should prove advantageous.”

With release of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz on December 27th, Dabangg 3 will face a big competition at the box office. Good Newwz has been already attracting eyeballs with its hilarious one-liners in the trailer as well as the peppy songs. It would be interesting to see how both the film manage with people celebrating New Year all around as well.

