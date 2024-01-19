UCG NET 2023 December Results Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check scorecard link, cut off marks updates and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UCG NET 2023 December results out

UGC NET 2023 December results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released UGC NET December 2023 results. Candidates who took the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test or UGC NET for December session can download their results from the official website at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The apex agency conducted the exams on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023 for 9,45,918 candidates in 292 cities. The exams were conducted for 83 subjects. Candidates can download their UGC NET 2024 December scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UGC NET 2023 December results?

Access the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Locate the notification link that reads 'UGC NET December 2023 results.'

Click on the link to be directed to a login page where you must provide your credentials.

Upon successful login, the UGC NET December 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2023 scorecard

The agency has already released the provisional answer keys. The candidates were allowed to raise objections by January 5. It is expected that the final answer keys will be released along with the UGC NET December 2023 final results shortly. The final results have been released using the responses from the final answer key, and no further objections or requests for re-evaluation will be considered. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the candidate

Roll Number of the candidate

Father's Name

Mother's Name

The score secured by the candidate

Qualifying Status, etc.

UGC NET Result 2023: What are the factors affecting cut-off?

The National Testing Agency will release the category-wise cut-off marks shortly on the official website. The total number of candidates who have appeared, Availability of seats, and difficulty level of the exam would affect the UGC NET cut-off 2023-24.

How long is the validity of UGC NET Certificate?

The validity for NET JRF is for three years. For the post of assistant professor/lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long.