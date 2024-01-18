UGC NET Result 2023-24 delayed, no official information yet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET Result 2023-24 for December Session expected today, January 18.

UGC NET Result 2023-24 has been delayed. The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2023 Results were scheduled to be declared on January 17. It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET Result today, January 18. However, there is no official intimation from the National Testing Agency about the declaration of results. Candidates can get their results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official UGC website, as soon as they are released. Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate on the login page in order to download the results. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download UGC NET Result 2023-24 scorecards.

In all, 9,45,918 applicants took the UGC NET 2023 exam, which was held at various exam centers from December 6 to December 14. Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor or a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The scorecard and final answer key will also be available along with the results. The agency will release the UGC NET result based on the final answer keys. After the announcement of the results, no grievance or other objections concerning the answer key will be entertained.

Twitter flooded with students' requests

Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for UGC NET 2023 December results, and have turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their eagerness. They are requesting NTA to release the UGC NET result as soon as possible.

Check easy steps to download UGC NET Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'UGC NET Result 2023' flashing on homepage

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and click on 'submit' button

Step 5: UGC NET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save UGC NET Result 2023 for future reference

What after results?

After declaring UGC NET results 2023-24 for the December session, the apex agency will release the cut-off marks for Junior Reserch Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professors. Shortlisted candidates will be awarded certificates.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

The candidates can download UGC NET results 2023-24 at the following websites, once out.

– ugcnet.nta.ac.in

– ugcnet.ntaonline.in