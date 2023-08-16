Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result delayed! no official confirmation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result soon

Karnataka NEET UG 2023, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 result for first round allotment: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the first round provisional seat allotment for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to donwload Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment results from the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the results were supposed to be declared today, August 16 after 8 pm. But there is still no confirmation on the release of the results. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

On August 11, the exam authority had released the UGNEET 2023 Medical and Dental Mock allotment result. However, the name of few candidates were not listed in the result list, therefore, the exam authorities published the revised mock allotment result on August 12.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in Click on the admisison tab Click on the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 1 provisional merit list' available on the homepage That will take you to a PDF with the seat allocation by category and name. Printing the Preliminary allocation list is advised for later use

ALSO READ | Punjab NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result announced at bfuhs.ac.in, check here

ALSO READ | Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result announced at rajpgneet2023.com, link here

According to the official update, the board will upload the first round seat allotment list for engineering, agriculture, architechture, veterinary and B.Pharm etc seats after 6 pm on August 17. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.