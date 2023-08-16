Punjab NEET UG 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result announced at bfuhs.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab neet merit list 2023 pdf available at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2023, Punjab NEET UG 2023 result, Punjab NEET UG 2023 result for second allotment: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has released the result of round two provisional seat allotment for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) counselling. Candidates who applied for the Punjab UG Counseling 2023 for admission to various medical courses can download the seat list from the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

The board has uploaded the lists of sikh minority, Christian minority, and combined merit lists on its website, along with a list of illegible candidates from the sikh minority. Candidates can download the merit list by following the easy steps given below.

According to the official schedule, Those who are satisfied with their seat allotment can submit their acceptance, including NRI candidates, from August 17 to 21. The seat allotment process will be done between August 22 and 23. The provisional allotment list will be published on August 25.

The candidates can submit their objections to provisional allotment list from August 26 to 27. The revised provisional list will be uploaded on August 28. The selected candidates will have to pay the application fees from August 29 to September 4. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download round two provisional merit list.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in Click on the admisison tab Click on the notification link that reads, 'Punjab NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list' available on the homepage It will redirect you to a PDF containing the category-wise and name-wise seat allocation The Provisional allocation list should be printed out for future use

