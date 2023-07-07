JoSAA 2023 Round 2 seat allocation OUT at josaa.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA 2023 Round 2 seat allocation

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Result: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the JoSAA 2023 round 2 seat allocation result on its official website. Candidates who have applied for admission in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes through JoSAA counselling 2023 can check their allotment result on the official website josaa.nic.in. To check the allotment result, candidates need to log in with their JEE (Main) application number and password.

Candidates who are satisfied with the allocation result can confirm their seat during online reporting which is scheduled to be held between July 6 and July 10, 2023. The online reporting will comprise of fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query (if required). Candidates will have the option to exercise between freeze, float and slide options against the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result. The last day to respond to query for second round is July 11. JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result will be declared on July 12, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: July 6, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: July 6 to July 10, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 11, 2023

Seat withdrawal: July 7 to July 11, 2023

How to Check JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result

First of all, visit the official website at josaa.nic.in. Now, go to the Round 2 allocation result link. Key in the requested details and login. Now check and download the JoSAA round 2 result. Take a print out for future reference.

